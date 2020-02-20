Advanced search

Taunton Races set for Thursday action

PUBLISHED: 11:40 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 20 February 2020

Taunton Racecourse round off February with their third meeting of the month when they host The Royal Bath & West Raceday next Thursday (February 27), when the first of the seven races on the card that has over £48k on offer in prizes is due to go to post at 2pm, writes Richard Walsh.

First up is The Racing to School Selling Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs which is followed half an hour later by The Brendon Soper Memorial Novices' Hurdle over the same distance.

Brendon Soper was well known in west-country racing circles and was involved at both Taunton and Newton Abbot racecourses for many years.

The most valuable race on the card is The Royal Bath & West of England Handicap Steeple Chase over two miles and seven furlongs, the longest of the day, which is due off at 3pm and has almost £10k up for grabs.

This is followed half an hour later by The Central Motors Chard Handicap Hurdle Race over just short of three miles, which is the longest of the day which has a very generous prize fund of £8,800 available.

The Taunton Racecourse 'Grassroots Open Hunters' Steeple Chase at 4pm run over just a little more than two miles is also likely to attract a lot of interest from the local point to point followers.

Next to post 30 minutes later is The Thatchers Cider Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs.

The final action on the course is The Free Racing Tickets Available Until Monday Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race over two miles and half a furlong.

Racegoers are reminded of the generous discount of up to 40 per cent that is available to tickets purchased in advance on-line by 12 noon on the day prior to racing.

To take advantage of this offer or for all other queries please go to www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

