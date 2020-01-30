Will Biddick rides Chipley Park double

Getting the money on Archant

Will Biddick took the honours on a soggy, wet afternoon at Chipley Park near Wellington on the final Sunday of January , writes Granville Taylor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 33-year-old champion point-to-point jockey not only rode two winners, but also enjoyed three training successes in the Chipley mud.

Emperor Renard provided a first win in the saddle on only her second race ride for Mariah McGuinness. The 22-year-old rider works in the yard, and was overjoyed at steering her 20-1 outsider home after a gruelling battle with Banco De Logos (Darren Edwards) up the finishing climb. She said: "Following Will's advice, I tried to get as much daylight as possible and keep as much energy in the horse as possible."

Silsol, formerly a useful performer under rules for Paul Nicholls, was a gift horse for Sophie and Alex Orttewell and gave their daughter Ella the third winner of her career when staying on dourly in the heavy ground to beat Master Dancer and All Kings. Having lost his prominent early place Silsol drew right away from the home bend. "He ran off with me down the hill," confessed the 20-year-old rider.Navanman maintained his unbeaten record for the season in the £1000 Mixed Open sponsored by Mr & Mrs Simon Brooks-Ward. "He is so game," exclaimed rider Darren Andrews, who followed trainer John Heard's instructions not to panic and delay his effort until two out.

Martin McIntyre also conjured a strong late run out of Mountpleasant Inn and Geoff White's friends sponsored Open Maiden winner Le Tueur. This strong ex-Irish gelding looks a useful chasing prospect. "I went to buy him at Ascot sales but he was too expensive so I formed a partnership with his owner Harley Dunne who sent him for me to train. He is on the market," remarked trainer Christopher Barber, who is rapidly following in the footsteps of his late Grandfather Richard Barber in the training ranks.

Jack Snipe followed up last year's Hunt Race (Pennymoor Timber, John Pearcey & Brian Summers Memorial) success in the hands of his trainer Rob Hawker, beating sole opponent Jabbea with the minimum of fuss.