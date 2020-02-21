Advanced search

Wincanton Racecourse hosting Cheltenham Festival preview evening

PUBLISHED: 08:36 21 February 2020

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Archant

Wincanton Racecourse's Cheltenham Festival Preview Evening is back this year on Thursday, March 5, writes Lucy Johnson.

Taking place straight after racing at 5.45pm, it's a must-attend event when an all-star cast will run the rule over runners at this year's Cheltenham Festival presented by Magners.

Save the date and listen to the views of ITV Racing's Richard Hoiles, who will be joined by Joe Tizzard, top jockey James Best, Racing Post analyst Tim Mitchell, and 11 times champion trainer Paul Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham. Pre-book a day's racing and the preview evening (for just £26) and there's a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Cheltenham Festival on Gold Cup Day.

Managing director Huw Williams said: "We're delighted to bring back our Cheltenham Preview Evening, which is sure to be entertaining and informative. It's always interesting to listen to everyone's thoughts on the festival and with such a good panel, we hope that notebooks will be filled with some good tips."

For further information visit www.wincantonracecourse.co.uk

