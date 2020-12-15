Advanced search

The slopes of Exeter Ski Club

PUBLISHED: 09:59 15 December 2020

Learning the ropes of winter sport

It is the time of year to wrap up warm and perhaps sample the activities loved by Eurosport.

Just down the road at Exeter Ski Club, the slopes have reopend after the second lockdown and a brilliant place to try something different.

The Exeter and District Ski Slope provides a realistic simulation of snow and an ideal venue for beginners to learn the basic techniques, while more experienced skiers can hone their skills.

There is also a nursery slope for beginners and both slopes are floodlit.

Youngsters can get a taste of the sport with the superb Penguin Club on Saturday mornings, creating a fun environment for children to develop confidence and knowledge of the slopes.

The Penguins can then progress to Snowcat Club, also run on a Saturday.

Given the nature of current restrictions, places are strictly limited and bookings must be done online at www.exeterskiclub.org

