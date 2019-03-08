Express & Echo Foursomes progress for two Sidmouth pairs

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

Wednesday was the qualifying round for the Express and Echo Foursome Competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twelve pairs took part with one lady driving on the odd holes and their partner driving on the even holes, then they take alternate shots until the ball is holed. The format was a foursomes stableford with a handicap allowance of half of the pairs combined handicaps with a maximum of 30.

The first two pairs will represent Sidmouth and compete for the Shield on 12 September at Exeter GC. These are Linda Reynolds/ Annie Carter (36 points) and Penny Ashby/Diana Anderson (35 points).

On Sunday the qualifying round of the Greenwood Trophy was played. This was presented by Carol Greenwood and was originally a competition whereby the ladies invited a gentleman to play with them who wasn't their husband. Now it is a mixed competition with no restrictions. Fourteen pairs entered and the top 8 progress to the knockout rounds.