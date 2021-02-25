News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

FA update on the National League System

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:14 AM February 25, 2021   
Action from the Sidmouth Town 6-0 South West Peninsula League Premier East win over Stoke Gabriel. P

Action from the Sidmouth Town 6-0 South West Peninsula League Premier East win over Stoke Gabriel. Picture: MARK EBURNE - Credit: Archant

The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committees have now considered the large amount of data and information submitted by clubs across the National League System (NLS) Steps 3-6 as part of a survey to gather views on the continuation or conclusion of the 2020-21 league season. 
Submissions were made by 99.1% of clubs at Steps 3 and 4, and 95.8% of clubs at Steps 5 and 6.  
The results of the survey showed that over 76% of all clubs across Steps 3-6 indicated a preference to curtail the 2020-21 league season if it could not be restarted with limited spectator numbers and hospitality before 1 April 2021. 
During this process, taking into account views of clubs and leagues, it was decided that extending the 2020-21 league season beyond the end of May 2021 would not be a viable option.  
This was due to various considerations, including the financial implications for many clubs, player contracts and the extent of the fixture scheduling issues caused by the national lockdown and various postponements which had resulted in there being 81% of matches left to complete for Steps 3 and 4, and 75% at Steps 5 and 6. 
Taking into account the survey results and the ongoing impact of Covid-19, which continues to adversely affect incomes for clubs due to restrictions on both spectators and hospitality, The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committees have reached a consensus that subject to the approval of FA Council, the 2020-21 league season for Steps 3-6 of the NLS should be curtailed with immediate effect, with no further league matches taking place this season. 
The Committees will now present their collective recommendations to The FA Council for ratification. 
It has also been decided that subject to FA Council’s decision regarding the curtailment of the season at Steps 3 to 6, both committees will revisit discussions around a potential restructure at Steps 4-6 of the NLS, which was previously agreed and has been on hold since the 2019-20 season. A further update on this will be provided in due course. 

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wedding of Sam Cartwright and Martin Jeffrey.

Connaught Gardens now a licenced wedding venue

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Emily Lezzeri

Volunteers step forward to offer help to hard-pressed carers

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon
L-R: Pixie and Cookie are best of friends, just like their owners Beccy and Helen

Friends call on Herald readers to help find Pixie and Cookie

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Ken Cooper with his daughter Beverley and wife Mary

Cheery Ken remembered as 'top gent' of Newton Poppleford

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus