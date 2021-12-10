Fantastic running courses to get you going in the New Year

The motivation to run is particularly hard in the dark damp months of winter, especially if you haven’t done it for a while, but Sidmouth Running Club have two great courses to get your running mojo back, or started.

The popular eight-week Beginners course has 25 places available and represents a perfect opportunity for those who have never run before. The aim is to build up technique and stamina over the eight weeks, with the ultimate goal for participants to be able to run a comfortable 5km, all with support and encouragement from very friendly, understanding run leaders.

In addition to the programme for beginners, the new Get Back To Running course (15 places) is a six-week programme suited to those who have previously run before but need an incentive to get going, solo runners who would like to progress with a group and those who need to rebuild confidence before running with a larger group.

The courses start on Wednesday 5th January at 7.15pm from St John’s School, Broadway. Each course costs £30 which includes your club membership for 2022 and public liability insurance and is open to all ages.

To book your place or enquire please email sidmouthrunningclub@gmail.com or ring 07734 5581782.

If you have been thinking about running here is an opportunity to do it with a friendly club that offers many running options for any ability. There are many benefits to running including fitness, weight loss and helping your mental health.

As you can see from the photos, running makes you happy, and it is also a wonderful way to enjoy the amazing scenery and locations we have on our doorstep.

The next generation once again showed their love of running, as a group of Sidmouth Running Club Juniors wore their Mighty Green tops with pride to participate in the Cranbrook Junior Parkrun.

The Parkrun is a free, fun friendly event which takes place every week at the Country Park for 4-14 year-olds and the SRC Juniors thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the 2km out and back route.

Juniors at Cranbrook Parkrun - Credit: SRC

Running in beautiful surroundings - Credit: SRC

Courses with Sidmouth Running Club - Credit: SRC

Sign up for January running - Credit: SRC



