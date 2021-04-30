News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Special send-off for the Sidmouth Town Under-16s

Bryn Clapp

Published: 12:00 AM April 30, 2021   
Sidmouth Town U16s play their final game

Sidmouth Town U16s play their final game - Credit: Bryn Clapp

On what was a very special day for the Sidmouth Town Under-16s and their coach Mark Badcock, the sun was shining on what was to be their final game as a team before they take the leap into adult football.  
The occasion was made even more special as they got to play on the main pitch at Sidmouth Town, hopefully a taster for what is to come for them next season.  
From the first whistle, the Vikings dominated possession and created all the chances but somehow couldn’t manage to turn the opportunities into goals.
It was a scrappy goal that broke the deadlock for the home side, when Ewan Badcock reacted quickest to a high ball into the box to tuck it past the Central Youth ‘keeper, and the half ended 1-0. 
Sidmouth started the second half as they finished the first and they soon made it 2-0 following some great work down the left wing by man of the match Henry Tuohy, who produced a fantastic ball into the Central box. 
The delivery was met with an absolute bullet of a header by Freddie Eul Barker, giving the ‘keeper absolutely no chance of stopping for a 2-0 victory. 
Coach Mark Badcock said it was an ‘amazing experience for the lads, enjoyed by the parents and the coaches. A fantastic way for the lads to end their Junior Vikings journey’. 
The players are now looking forward to the annual match versus the coaches next weekend, which takes place at Sidmouth Town AFC, with a 1pm kick off and then it’s on to their next chapter with the senior teams next season. 
Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings would like to say a huge thank to Mark Badcock and his coaching team for their nine years of commitment to Junior football at our club. I am sure there are plenty of parents and players that share our sentiments.  
Again, a very special thank you to the committee at Sidmouth Town AFC for giving these boys a day to remember.  
#oneclubonegoal #development #UpTheVikings #sidmouthtownafc 
 

Congratulations to the Junior Vikings

Congratulations to the Junior Vikings - Credit: Bryn Clapp


Sidmouth News

