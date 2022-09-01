Final warm-up game for the Sidmouth Chiefs

An understrength Sidmouth Chiefs side travelled to Exmouth and produced an encouraging performance in the first half before Exmouth took control after the break.

Sidmouth enjoyed a good share of possession and territory in the first quarter, but it was the home side who took the lead midway through the half from a lineout catch-and-drive play. The fly half added the conversion.

Exmouth added a second try thanks to a well-judged grubber kick by the fly half for the right winger to win the chase for the touchdown.

In reply, the Sidmouth backs produced a good handling move to take the ball deep into the Exmouth 22. The forwards progressed to the line but were penalised.

Exmouth scored a third try on the half hour when the Sidmouth defence was stretched, and the outside centre exploited a gap.

Sidmouth finished the half on the Exmouth line after another good handling move and a strong run by Tom Hodge took play to the line but, again, they could not apply the finishing touch.

Half-time came with the score 19-0 in favour of Exmouth.

In the second half, Exmouth’s ability to keep possession through multiple phases and accurate handling enabled them to add three more tries at regular intervals. By contrast, Sidmouth’s handling let them down in promising situations.

Two gifted tries late on, from a charge down and an interception, inflated the score-line to a margin which did not reflect Sidmouth’s contribution to the game.

Showing good spirit, Sidmouth finished the game on the attack when a 50-metre break by Rory O’Brien took play to the Exmouth line, but they weren’t able to turn the pressure into a score.

Despite the defeat, the coaches will be particularly encouraged by the work at the breakdown, where the forwards achieved several turnovers. Also, the scrum generally held their own against strong opponents. Work will need to be done with a lineout, which misfired too often. And the backs will need to improve the accuracy of the passing to make best use of some strong individual running.

On Saturday, the Chiefs open their league campaign at home to Newton Abbot kicking off at 3pm.