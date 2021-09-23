Final week of prep before the new hockey season

Published: 7:36 AM September 23, 2021

With the league season starting on Saturday September 25, teams from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club played in a final round of friendly fixtures at the weekend.

On the ladies side of the club, the first and second teams had home fixtures against White Eagles and came away with solid wins.

The first team won 4-1 and the second team had an impressive 8-0 victory. The third team didn’t have a fixture but the fourths also took on a White Eagles team in an away match, losing 4-1.

On the men’s side of the club, Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets provided the opposition. The first team didn’t have a match but the seconds had a competitive home game which ended 1-1. In the last fixture of the day, a combined third and fourth team came away with a win, 2-1.

With many Covid-19 restrictions now reduced, the teams are looking ahead to a full league programme and offering the chance for all players to develop their skills. New members are always welcome. Visit www.sidmouthandotteryhc.co.uk to find out more.