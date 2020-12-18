First defeat for Beer reserves

Published: 6:25 PM December 18, 2020

After leading 2-0 at half time, Beer Albion 2nd’s suffered their first defeat of the season going down 3-2 at home to Teignmouth 2nd’s, writes Richard Honnor.

In front of a Furzebrake crowd of 80, the Fishermen made the perfect start when Max Richardson opened the scoring on five minutes with a sweet strike into the top corner from 25 yards after a pin-point lay-off from Richard Walker.

It was again Walker who created Beer’s second goal, when he turned the Teignmouth defence and crossed from the left.

The visitors’ centre back made a hash of his clearance and Billy Long took advantage, coolly placing the ball into the bottom corner from 18 yards out.

Teignmouth were given a way back into the game with a soft penalty on the hour.

Beer struck a post before a solo run and finish made it 2-2, and the visitors then pounced on a defensive lapse to pinch the points.

