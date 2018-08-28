First friendly of 2019 is a close encounter with Feniton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition.

Sidmouth bowlers have returned some impressive results in individual county competitions of late, writes Carol Smith.

In the County Pairs, Brenda Sommerfield and Jill Bishop have reached the East Sector finals.

They now play a pair from our neighbours and friends at Honiton: Julie Grant, who is this season’s Devon ladies’ indoor county president, and Sue Evans, who has been bowling since her youth and has many bowling accolades to her name. The fixture has to be played before February 5 and on a neutral green. So, watch this space for news of when the match will take place and, yes, support will certainly be made very welcome!

Last Sunday saw Sidmouth bowlers play their first friendly match of 2019 as we took on Feniton.

This proved to be a very close and most enjoyable match. We know many of their players as, although they do not have their own indoor green, several play at Honiton in the winter.

Also many of the men come to Sidmouth to play in our evening league, which I might add has now been sponsored by our local business, Potburys, for more years than I can remember! For their continued support they have our sincere thanks.

At the halfway stage of the meeting with Feniton, Sidmouth held only a single shot lead, but we were down on two of the three rinks.

After some sustenance we managed to go ahead by nine shots. However, that was short lived as Feniton clawed their way back and just pipped us to the post by two shots with the final match score being 60 shots to 58 in their favour.

Sidmouth won on two of the three rinks with the top rink being the one of Dave Lever, Joan Monagham, Jean Green and skip Allan Davis, who won 25-13.

Best not mention about the losing rink, one that included our captain of the day, and also our chairperson, who lost by... good manners dissuades me from revealing the score!

After the match, all proceeded to the bar to toast a successful and healthy 2019.

Finally, for this latest rendition, as it is a new year, what about a new hobby and making new friends?

This great game of bowls is just the job. You can have a few training sessions first to see if it suits you.

You can just play in ‘friendly’ roll-ups and umbrellas etc, or, for those that way inclined, it’s easy to progress to the competitive level – it really is a case of whichever suits you.

We also have an excellent social programme – so why not come along and see what we have to offer. Getting in touch could not be easier – call 07958 938031 or the club on 01395 513082.