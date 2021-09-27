News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

First win of the rugby season for Sidmouth

Logo Icon

Terry O'Brien

Published: 10:59 PM September 27, 2021   
Sidmouth RFC

Sidmouth RFC - Credit: Sidmouth RFC

Sidmouth Chiefs registered their first league win of the season in a hard-fought match against North Petherton with the result in doubt until the final whistle.  

There were several unforced errors from both sides but enough passages of open rugby to entertain the assembled crowd. 

The visitors kicked off in good conditions and were immediately awarded a penalty but the attempt at goal drifted just wide. Three minutes later, Dan Retter was on target with a kick from similar range to open the scoring. 

The North Petherton number six latched on to a loose ball just inside his own half and galloped into the Sidmouth 22, where full back George Roberts made a secure tackle, but the ball was quickly recycled from the resulting ruck and passed swiftly to an overlap on the right for the winger to score. The fly half kicked the conversion from wide out. 

George Jarman, playing his first game since returning to the club, made a powerful burst into the opposing 22 and found Rabbie Hansford in support to carry the move on. He was tackled just short of the line. The forwards were quickly in support to maintain the pressure.  

You may also want to watch:

The ball was moved to overlap on the left. The North Petherton winger went for an interception but only succeeded in deflecting the ball into the hands of Dan Armstrong, who touched down unopposed. Dan Retter added the conversion. 

In first half injury time, North Petherton levelled the score with a penalty. The Chiefs started the second half strongly with good handling to send Cian Warren on a run down the left wing. When he was stopped, the ball was moved swiftly to the right, where James Powell was tackled just short of the line.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire service warns against stockpiling petrol at home
  2. 2 Town's garden efforts on display at Chelsea Flower Show
  3. 3 East Devon reports rise in Covid cases
  1. 4 7 of the prettiest streets in Sidmouth
  2. 5 Can you hear me? Science festival will attempt a new tin can phone world record
  3. 6 Property of the Week: Ocean Quest, Exmouth
  4. 7 Closer look at the health of kings and queens past
  5. 8 Judges announced for town champions awards
  6. 9 Town's Morris dancers are looking for volunteers to step up
  7. 10 Climate day will give chance to showcase sustainability work

However, a penalty was awarded for offside, and Dan Retter kicked his side back into the lead. A few minutes later, he extended it with a drop goal after more good interplay had created the position. 

North Petherton replied almost immediately with a set move from a lineout, which sent the number seven bursting through unopposed. The try was unconverted. 

With ten minutes to go, the Sidmouth pack had their opponents on the retreat in a scrum near halfway. Cameron Grainger fell on the loose ball as it emerged from the base. The Chiefs won the resulting ruck, and the ball was transferred to the backs. James Powell made a break through the centre. He linked with Cian Warren, who did well to beat the full back and score in the corner. 

The North Petherton response was determined, and the Sidmouth defence was tested for several minutes before the final whistle confirmed their win. 

On Saturday the Chiefs travel to Cheltenham to take on Old Patesians. At the Blackmore Field the Quins entertain Brixham 2nds kicking off at 3pm. The Colts play Teignmouth at Sidford with a 3pm kick off.    

Rugby
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth Lifeboat towing a boat at sunset across the water to Axmouth

Lifeboat responds to two call-outs in one night

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
The meandering River Sid at Fortescue

Opinion

Is the River Sid the shortest river in England?

Stefan Drew - writes on behalf of Sid Valley Biodiversity Group

Author Picture Icon
Move It Or Lose It Sidmouth fitness class

New exercise class aims at keeping the over 60s moving

Tim Dixon

person
Grey church building on a sunny day with a red banner and bunting around the entrance

Toy museum celebrates first year in town

Adam Manning

person