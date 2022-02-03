News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Five hockey victories in superb weekend for SOHC

Andrew Coley

Published: 11:15 AM February 3, 2022
SOHC Men's Team

SOHC Men's Team - Credit: Andrew Coley

It was a good weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club with five of the teams claiming maximum points.  

The men’s first team travelled to North Somerset to play Minehead 1 and came away with a 0-1 victory, while at home, the second team defeated Minehead 2 in a solid 3-1 victory.  

The men’s third team played in the most local of local derbies against the SOHC men’s fourth team and won the fixture 1-3.  

On the women’s side of the club, the first team suffered a 4-2 defeat away against Taunton Vale 2, but the second team enjoyed an emphatic away win in another local derby against the SOHC third team. The margin of victory was 8-1.  

The women’s fourth team claimed the points with a 5-0 walkover home win against White Eagles 3.  

On Sunday, in a rearranged away fixture against Somerset Gryphons, the women’s first team claimed a point with a 2-2 draw. 

Hockey
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

