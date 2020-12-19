Five-star display from Ottery

Published: 5:26 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 5:31 PM December 19, 2020

Ottery St Mary continue to fly high at the top of the Devon Football League after a superb dismantling of Newton Abbot Spurs last weekend.



The in-form Liam Carey and Ashley Small did most of the damage, with both scoring a double against a visiting side that sit fifth in the table.



Despite the pleasing final outcome, Ottery started the game in lacklustre fashion and were given a jolt when Newton opened the scoring with a superb long-range effort.



The Otters seemed to immediate offence and drew level when a Carey corner was met by the head of Tiernan West, who was only denied an equaliser by a fine instinctive save from the visiting custodian. Thankfully, Ben Lawrence was perfectly positioned to rifle home the rebound.

Ottery’s tempo went up a notch after the leveller and they opened up a narrow lead after a delightful piece of individual skill, executing an audacious rabona cross for Small to nod home.



The next goal was crucial to the game as a contest and Ottery dampened Newton’s early enthusiasm by taking a 3-1 lead into the interval. Carey was the man on target, breaching the home defence with sheer determination before calmly slotting home.



After the break, Ottery came out with even more impetus in their play and diligent pressing from Dan Gill provided Carey with the chance to make it 4-1 with another assured finish.



The final goal came from Carey, again, as he set up Small for his brace, and a fine display from two strikers working in perfect unison.

Ottery were given an additional boost after the final whistle, with news that title rivals Buckland Athletic had suffered a surprise defeat at Plymstock, but second-placed Okehampton Argyle did manage to squeeze a 2-1 victory at Watcombe.



While manager Billy Rouse was not pleased with the sloppy start from his team, the overall reaction was one of understandable satisfaction. “It was another win over a high-ranked opponent and four more goals on the goal difference,” he said.



Ottery's game at Waldon today was postponed.