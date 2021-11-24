Five star Otters too strong for Sidmouth in the derby

Local bragging rights went to Ottery St Mary for the second time this season, as they completed an impressive double over Sidmouth Town in the South-West Peninsula League.

The Otters were understandable pre-match favourites, as they looked to consolidate their second-place position behind leaders Okehampton Argyle, while the Vikings of Sidmouth are trying to fight their way out of the bottom two.

Sidmouth were immediately under pressure in the early stages and Ottery were ruthless in attack, with a Luka Nickles cross half-cleared to Jamie Fanson, who slammed home an emphatic finish.

A surging run from Marcus Fanson again had the Town defence on the backfoot and he was hacked down in the box. Liam Carey calmly took the responsibility, sending the home custodian the wrong way.

The killer third arrived before half-time and Danny Pym was the architect, whipping over a super corner for Connor Hannaford, who saw his header brilliantly save before Charlie Cox pounced on the rebound.

While Sidmouth never waned in terms of spirit and effort, Ottery were relentless in their attacking intent, particularly down the right flank and a second penalty award provided Carey with the chance to notch his second.

On this occasion, however, the ball thundered against the bar but, in a scenario that summed up Sidmouth’s current misfortune, Jamie Vaughan-Ryall seized on the rebound and his goal-bound effort deflected off Ashley Small for 4-0.

The scoring was completed via a third penalty, Marcus Fanson again the man brought down in the box, and Carey rifled the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

The Otters have a great chance to maintain their current momentum at home to lowly Elburton Villa on Saturday, while Sidmouth Town welcome a dangerous Torpoint Athletic to Manstone Lane.

It is also big congratulations to Tipton St John FC, who have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Devon Senior Cup after a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat of Shebbear United from the North Devon League.

The match ended 4-4 after normal time and the Tipton scorers on the day were Ryan Flack, Steve Flack, Kev Sexton and Josh Wright, with Sexton also converting the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant



