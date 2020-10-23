Adey and Gillies net as Town thirds share four goals with Cranbrook

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Sidmouth Town thirds sit fourth in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East table following their 2-2 home draw with Cranbrook.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what was a fractious game played at Sidford, the visitors picked up three yellow cards!

Louis Adey and Barney Gillies scored the Town goals.

Gillies is in fine form this term with six goals to date.

The teams meet again tomorrow (Saturday) with the match being played at the Cranbrook Education Campus with a 3pm start time.

The teams will kick-off with Cranbrook just one place and one point behind Town thirds. Both teams have played five games, Town have eight points and Cranbrook have seven.

Frank Long scored the goal as Town fourths were beaten 4-1 on their visit to Dawlish United thirds for a Division Four East game played at Starcross.

Town fourths, who sit third bottom having won one and lost three of their four games so far this league season, are in home action tomorrow when they entertain Ottery St Mary Development XI at Sidford (3pm).

To date, this season, the Town fourths have not yet conceded fewer than two goals in a game.

For the second Saturday in a row there will be no action for the Sidmouth Town second team.

The Vikings’ second string have slipped to the foot of the Premier East table and are yet to register a point this league campaign after four straight losses.

They are next in action when they play under the Manstone Lane floodlights next Tuesday (October 27) when they entertain Colyton (7.30pm).

The sides met at Colyton back on October 3 when the home side won 3-0 and Tuesday night’s visitors to Manstone Lane are also in action tomorrow with a game at Upottery.