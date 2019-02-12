All three Sidmouth Town teams in Saturday Macron League action

Sidmouth Town Reserves head for University tomorrow (3pm) for their first Macron League Division One game since their January 26, 2-1 win at Alphington.

Last Saturday, the Town second string exited the Devon Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by hosts Kentisbeare.

Scott Hughes scored the Town goal in that game in Mid Devon.

Town travel to University looking to complete a Macron League double.

Ironically it was the student team that provided the opposition for the last time that the Town Reserves played a home league game - back on November 24!

On that occasion, Manstone Lane saw the Town second team win 3-2 thanks to a brace of goals from Jake Boyland and one from Ferenc Bodor.

Tomorrow’s game is the 11th of the league campaign for Town, who go into the game sitting seventh in the table, three places and three points better off than the Students, who have played two more games.

After this match, the Town second string will still have nine matches to play in their league campaign.

Sidmouth Town thirds slipped into the bottom three of the Macron League Division Five table last Saturday as they went down 3-1 at home to Devon Yeoman. Jack Miller scored the Town goal.

Tomorrow, the Town thirds are back in league action with a home game against an Awliscombe side that will start the game sitting immediately below Town in the table. The two sides met at Awliscombe back in January when goals from Jack Miller and Matthew Rasmussen saw Town to a 2-0 win.

The Town fourths drew 2-2 at Okehampton Argyle Reserve last Saturday. The Town goals were scored by Mark Paton and Callum Wilkes.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Town fourths are again in away action, but they’ll not have to endure such a long trip as they make the short journey to Otterton for a Macron League Division Seven local derby. Otterton sit eighth in the table, two places and two points better off than the Town fourths.