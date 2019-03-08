Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ambrose and Winchombe net as Ottery bag first point of new campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:44 26 August 2019

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8472. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8472. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary banked their first point of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon football league South & West season when they shared four goals with Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves before a good turn out at Washbrook Meadow.

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8446. Picture: Terry IfeOttery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8446. Picture: Terry Ife

The Otters, who had been beaten 4-1 at table-topping Kingsteignton Athletic on Saturday struck first with Curtis Winchcombe opening the scoring after 20 minutes, getting on the end of a slick team move to score the Otters first ever home goal in the new league.

Newton Abbot Spurs, who have a first team that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East, had travelled to East Devon looking for their first points of the new campaign having lost their first three games.

The visitors must have though they had broken their duck when they scored a brace of goals early in the second half, but the Otters showed real character and spirit and were fully deserving of their late equaliser, scored by Chris Ambrose.

Most Read

Biggest ever air display draws in thousands

Sidmouth Air Show 2019. Ref shs 35 19TI 2019 1030874. Picture: Terry Ife

Cliff fall in Sidmouth

Cliff fall in the evening at Jacob's Ladder beach, Sidmouth, on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Nicholas Dormand

What is happening during Sidbury Fair Week 2019?

Sidbury Hot Pennies. Ref shs 37 18TI 1276. Picture: Terry Ife

Volunteer appeal to support Sidmouth’s annual Christmas lunch

Carla Scott is the new co-ordinator of the Sidmouth Community Christmas Lunch and she is recruiting volunteers. Picture: Clarissa Place

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Most Read

Biggest ever air display draws in thousands

Sidmouth Air Show 2019. Ref shs 35 19TI 2019 1030874. Picture: Terry Ife

Cliff fall in Sidmouth

Cliff fall in the evening at Jacob's Ladder beach, Sidmouth, on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Nicholas Dormand

What is happening during Sidbury Fair Week 2019?

Sidbury Hot Pennies. Ref shs 37 18TI 1276. Picture: Terry Ife

Volunteer appeal to support Sidmouth’s annual Christmas lunch

Carla Scott is the new co-ordinator of the Sidmouth Community Christmas Lunch and she is recruiting volunteers. Picture: Clarissa Place

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ambrose and Winchombe net as Ottery bag first point of new campaign

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8472. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary in home league action on Monday afternoon

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8480. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club host second succesful August course

The econd course week in August at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club. Picture DSGC

Volunteer appeal to support Sidmouth’s annual Christmas lunch

Carla Scott is the new co-ordinator of the Sidmouth Community Christmas Lunch and she is recruiting volunteers. Picture: Clarissa Place

What is happening during Sidbury Fair Week 2019?

Sidbury Hot Pennies. Ref shs 37 18TI 1276. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists