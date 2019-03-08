Ambrose and Winchombe net as Ottery bag first point of new campaign

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8472. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary banked their first point of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon football league South & West season when they shared four goals with Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves before a good turn out at Washbrook Meadow.

The Otters, who had been beaten 4-1 at table-topping Kingsteignton Athletic on Saturday struck first with Curtis Winchcombe opening the scoring after 20 minutes, getting on the end of a slick team move to score the Otters first ever home goal in the new league.

Newton Abbot Spurs, who have a first team that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East, had travelled to East Devon looking for their first points of the new campaign having lost their first three games.

The visitors must have though they had broken their duck when they scored a brace of goals early in the second half, but the Otters showed real character and spirit and were fully deserving of their late equaliser, scored by Chris Ambrose.