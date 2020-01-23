Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town: Match Preview

Axminster Town and Sidmouth Town will lock horns this Saturday in an East Devon derby that could have a significant say on the South West Peninsula League Premier East relegation race.

Both teams are desperate for a win with the Tigers having not tasted victory in nine games while the Vikings are rooted to the bottom of the table but have picked up form.

Any form that the Vikings did have going in to the end of 2019 has hit a stumbling block in 2020 with back-to-back defeats including a 7-1 loss at league leaders Ilfracombe Town last Saturday.

Manager Danny Burwood described the Axminster tie as a 'massive test'. He said: "Going to Axminster with an ex-Sidmouth manager [Josh Stunell] and a club that hasn't won in a few, it's a massive test to see where we are and I'm hoping we're in with a chance to get three points."

For the Tigers meanwhile, it's a case of too many draws in recent weeks. They have tied three of their last five games which considering they have only drawn five all season, shows their recent plight.

For boss Josh Stunell though, a worrying stat will be the number of games without a win which stretched to nine last weekend away at Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Tigers have been particularly unlucky with postponements and have not played at their Tiger Way home since a 1-1 draw with Elburton Villa on November 30.

RECENT FORM

Three draws and two defeats, including a 9-0 defeat at Cullompton, does not make for pretty reading for Tigers' fans. After a good start, the recent run has seen them slip nearer the foot of the table.

Having endured a baron run, Sidmouth's form took a turn and just one loss in four games at the end of November and beginning of December saw them move off the bottom of the table for the first time. In their last five games, the Vikings have one won, drawn one and lost three.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The reverse fixture was the Tigers first of the campaign and was won 2-1 by Sidmouth thanks to a penalty from Ollie Jarrett and a late winner via Jack Hatswell.



MATCH DETAILS

Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm at Tiger Way, Axminster. The weather is set to be kinder than it has been in recent weeks with no rain forecast.

Be sure to check www.midweekherald.co.uk/sport and www.sidmouthherald.co.uk/sport on Saturday evening for a full report.