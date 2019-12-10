Basson brace as Beer net Devon Premier Cup last eight berth

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Devon and Exeter League outfit Beer Albion progressed to the quarter-finals of the Devon Premier Cup by defeating Devon League Exmouth Town Reserves 2-1 in a close contest at the Furzebrake, writes Richard Honnor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The highlight of a thrilling match was the outstanding performance of Beer wide player Giles Basson.

Not only did the winger score both of the Fishermen's goals, he troubled the visitors all afternoon with his trickery and pace.

From the outset, the Fishermen stifled the threat of their opponents by pressing high, keeping a good tempo, and getting the ball wide at every opportunity to utilise the pace of their wingers Basson and Jay Catley.

The home side went ahead on four minutes when Basson took full advantage of a slip by the Exmouth right back on the half way line. Basson advanced goalwards, rode a couple of strong challenges and fired past keeper Jack Tucker from 12 yards.

But Town were level on nine minutes when the Beer defence failed to clear a near-post corner and Finley Slack scored from eight-yards out.

Undaunted, the Fishermen pushed forward and were awarded a penalty on 18 minutes when Chris Long was brought down. However, Long's spot kick was saved by Tucker.

Beer went 2-1 up on 27 minutes with another solo effort from Basson. He jinked past the Exmouth full back, and beat Tucker with another fine strike. It was the teenage winger's 11th goal of the season.

After the break the spaces opened up as the intensity of the first half took its toll, but the Beer defence remained solid and keeper Elliot Driver was rarely called into action.

By contrast, Exmouth keeper Tucker kept his side in the game with two brilliant saves first from Chris Long's fierce strike and then foiling Catley after he had outpaced the Exmouth defence.

As the game reached its final stages, Exmouth pushed everyone forward in search of the equaliser but the Beer back line held steady to secure their passage into the next round.

Match sponsor East Devon Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic had an easy choice in selecting as Man of the Match, two-goal Basson who proved a popular winner!

On Saturday (December 14) the Fishermen are back in league action and face another tough match at home to Lapford. Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 2:15 and the match sponsor is Clinton Devon Estates.