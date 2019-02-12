Basson nets debut race in Beer Reserves’ derby win over Lympstone

Beer Albion Reserves moved up to seventh in Division Three of the Macron League after an excellent 5-1 home win against Lympstone at a windy Furzebrake, writes Mike Adkin.

The visitors arrived sitting one point above the Fishermen and having played four games fewer, but, after an evenly contested first half, the home side took full control as they went on to deservedly win the game.

For much of the opening half hour chances, at either end, were few and far between. The best of them was a Simon Smith free-kick on 19 minutes which just shaved the crossbar. The only goal of the half came on the half hour when a Billy Long 25-yard free-kick squeezed under the fully stretched Lympstone keeper.

Four minutes into the second half the visitors levelled when midfielder Richard Higham’s well-struck shot looped up and over Beer gloveman Henry Bartlett.

Just a minute later the lead was restored when a Simon Smith shot found its way through a crowded penalty area, and again, under the unsighted keeper.

Beer made it 3-1 on 65 minutes with a goal from new signing Giles Basson.

With 20 minutes to go, Lympstone then had a great chance to get back into the game after Dan Jeeves’s clumsy challenge in the box, but keeper Bartlett made a great one-handed save from the resulting penalty, pushing the ball away outside of his left post.

Four minutes later, Beer made it 4-1 with the ever busy Max Richardson striking home, and Basson marked an impressive debut with his second goal on 82 minutes, picking up a loose ball in the visitor’s penalty area, and slotting yet another ball under the keeper’s despairing dive.

This was another well-earned three points for the Albion’s young second string, who remain unbeaten at home in the league this season.

Gloveman Bartlett gave one of his best displays of the season, making several crucial saves, but match sponsor Seaton Samba picked out two-goal Basson as the Man of the Match.

On Saturday (March 9) Beer 2nd’s have a league game at East Budleigh, who sit third in the table.