Beer Albion all set for trip to Chard

PUBLISHED: 07:38 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:38 08 October 2020

Neither of the Beer Albion sides were in action last weekend so they should be raring to go this Saturday (October 10), writes Richard Honnor.

The Fishermen’s first team, who narrowly lost their opening match to Feniton will be hoping to chalk up three points when they visit Chard Town in the Premier Division East of the Joma Devon and Exeter League.

The Robins will also be looking for their first win having lost and drawn their first two games. Kick off at Zembard Lane is at 3pm.

Meanwhile at the Furzebrake, Beer second team entertain Otterton in a Division One East contest.

Early results indicate that this Division is going to be a tight competition with several strong, evenly-matched teams vying for the top places.

Both sides are unbeaten thus far so the game promises to be a good contest.

Kick-off is at 3pm and the match sponsor is Hansfords’ Funeral Service.

