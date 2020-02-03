Beer Albion edged out in close encounter of a derby kind against Colyton

The Beer Albion senior players with some of the clubs juniors at the club's Centenary Celebration match against Axminster Town.

In front of a Furzebrake crowd of 120, Beer Albion were edged out 1-0 by local rivals Colyton in a Macron Premier Division contest, writes Richard Honnor.

The game was a typical local derby with both teams competing fiercely, but producing little in the way of free-flowing football.

With a swirling wind and on a slippery surface, playing conditions were tricky, but Colyton's more experienced side adapted better.

They denied the young Fishermen space to play their football and they broke quickly on the counter.

When Beer's midfield did find space, they were guilty of opting for the difficult long pass which was invariably over-hit or mopped up by Colyton's solid defence. That said, Beer did create clear-cut chances to win the game, but when they did hit the target, they found Colyton keeper Sam Riley in fine form.

In an otherwise uneventful first half, Riley came off his line to thwart Giles Basson and then deflected a fierce Jay Catley volley over the bar.

Beer midfielder Alex Hunt then badly missed the target when he headed, unchallenged, from a corner. At the other end of the pitch, home glovesman Elliot Driver had one important save to make after defender Liam Cox's slip had presented the visitors with a good opportunity.

Colyton showed first after the break and, on 47 minutes Richards had a great chance after shrugging off two challenges, but Driver was quickly off his line to save. Driver was again called into action on 53 minutes to save a well-struck 25-yard free-kick from Cullum.

As the game opened up, Beer missed two more good opportunities; first on 61 minutes when Basson was once again denied by Riley coming quickly off his line, and then on 78 minutes, Jay Catley narrowly missed the target after a strong run from midfield.

On 80 minutes, Beer felt they ought to have had a penalty when Colyton centre back Joe Berry handled, but the referee deemed the 'offence' to be outside the area and awarded a free-kick.

Three minutes later Colyton's Richards delivered the killer blow when a high cross from the left looped agonisingly over Driver and the Colyton forward was on hand to score from close range.

On a day when defences dominated, left-back George Harwood had a good game for Beer and Finley Rooke competed well, but the game's sponsor, P R Driver Ornamental Ironwork, awarded the Man of the Match honour to Colyton centre-back Ollie Highet.

This Saturday (February 8), Beer first team entertain a Bampton side that last weekend became the first team to defeat table-topping Okehampton in the league this season. Saturday's game is a Devon Premier Cup tie with the match sponsors being Jean Bartlett Cottage Holiday's with the Furzebrake kick-off being 2.15pm.

Beer second team, beaten 3-0 at Tedburn on Saturday, this weekend head for a Sandford side that sit fifth in the table, three places below the Fishermen.

