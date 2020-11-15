Beer Albion Enter Lockdown with Derby Defeat

Joma Premier East table toppers Feniton Town completed the league double over Beer Albion with a 4-1 win at Feniton in the final game before lockdown, writes Richard Honnor.

The home side were good value for their 2-0 half time lead but the Fishermen came back strongly with a fine second half performance which merited at least a point. A knee injury to outstanding centre-back Joe Adkin late in the match left their defence exposed and Fenny cashed in with two late strikes to win the contest by a flattering 4-1 margin.

Sadly, the game was marred by an ugly first-half incident in which two Beer players, Giles Basson and substitute Fraser Beaumont, plus Fenny defender Joe Badcott, received their marching orders from referee Phillip Willer.

After an evenly contested start, the Fishermen unluckily went behind on nine minutes. A threatening cross to the far post was headed away by Adkin but the ball struck Fenny striker Aaron Pearce and rebounded back into the corner of the net, giving ‘keeper Elliot Driver no chance.

Within a minute, Beer almost equalised when a cushioned header from Richard Walker was met by Chris Long on the volley but the Fenny custodian saved well.

The hosts began enjoying a good period of play and their talented wide players Walsh and Trattoria-Skinner were proving a handful, running at the Fishermen’s defence. An 18-yarder from Walsh hit the side-netting after a solo run on 12 minutes followed a by a fierce rising 20-yard strike from Tratt-Skinner that fizzed just over the bar a minute later.

Then, on 20 minutes, came the sendings-off. Fishermen’s forward Basson was blatantly chopped down by Feniton defender Badcott right in front of the away team dug-out. Basson retaliated with a head butt. In the ensuing melee, Beer substitute Beaumont stupidly came on to the field and struck a Fenny player. Referee Willer issued red cards to Basson, Beaumont and Badcott.

Despite the unneccesary kerfuffle, Feniton continued to look the more threatening and increased their lead on 34 minutes when Walsh finished crisply from 15 yards after target-man Pearse had won a header in midfield and then laid on a pinpoint pass to the Fenny winger.

Beer finished the half well with a rasping 25-yarder from Chris Long skimming the cross bar and then Walker bringing a good save out of ‘keeper McLean.

After the break, Beer Manager Rooke went for an all-out attacking formation, pushing wing-back Jay Catley further forward and relying on a three-man defence. This bold move paid immediate dividends on 47 minutes when Alex Paget got on the end of Walker’s pinpoint cross to make the score 2-1.

The Fishermen took the game to Feniton and went close to equalising on several occasions. Centre-forward Richard Walker’s skilful hold-up play was troubling the Feniton defence but Beer were unable to capitalise with Paget and Simon Smith both narrowly missing the target after Walker had created the opportunities.

The Fishermen also had two reasonable penalty shouts turned down by the referee, first when Paget was fouled in the box, and then a handball on 76 minutes as Feniton scrambled desperately to clear their lines.

There were a couple of occasions when Beer’s defensive line of George Harwood, Joe Adkin and Liam Cox were caught on the break but, overall, they played magnificently.

Then came Adkin’s 82nd minute injury. With no defensive cover available on the bench following Beaumont’s dismissal, Feniton were able to add to their tally on 85 and 88 minutes through skipper Witt and Pearse respectively, making the final score 4-1 in their favour.

On a brighter note, Beer 2nd’s made it five wins out of five in Division 1 East, with a 10-1 victory against bottom-of-the-table Honiton 2nd’s. Striker Tom Vincent notched four goals for the Fishermen.