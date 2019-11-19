Beer Albion rescue a point with last minute equaliser

Beer Albion (main sponsor Eden Vale Turf SW Ltd) salvaged a point with a dramatic 95th minute equaliser in an enthralling 2-2 draw with University 2nds at the Furzebrake on Saturday, writes Richard Honnor.

With just seconds remaining, winger Giles Basson produced a moment of individual brilliance, cutting inside his marker on the edge of the penalty area and hitting a clean strike which curled inside the right hand post well wide of the Uni keeper's desperate dive.

The Fishermen were given a tough test by talented opponents who played some incisive attacking football but the young Beer side showed determination and character to stay in the game after twice falling behind. Twin centre backs Joe Adkin and Fraser Beaumont were outstanding at the heart of the Fishermen's defence.

In the early stages the Fishermen struggled to cope with the pace of the visitors wide players Ryan Eardley and Peter Forson and the home side had a lucky escape when Uni hit the post on 12th minute after keeper Elliot Driver's miscued clearance. But Beer glovesman made amends four minutes later showing quick reactions to somehow keep out a shot from 12 yards.

It was no surprise when Uni took the lead on 21 minutes after winger Eardley got behind the Beer defence and squeezed the ball home from a narrow angle.

But Beer responded well and went close to equalising a minute later when Joe Adkin's headed Basson's corner narrowly wide. After surviving another close call when Uni striker Craig Kingswell rattled the crossbar with a 20-yarder, the Fishermen equalised on 31 minutes. Taylor Rooke forced the ball home in a goalmouth scramble after the Uni keeper failed to hold Chris Long's firm header from Finley Rooke's drilled free kick.

Immediately after the break Beer were awarded a penalty after Basson was brought down but the Uni glovesman correctly anticipated Finley Rooke's low spot-kick, pushing the ball onto the post.

It looked as though Uni would clinch the points when they took a 2-1 lead on 62 minutes with a magnificent goal from Forson. The winger hit an unstoppable shot into top right corner after a short corner was delivered to him on the edge of the penalty area.

Again Beer responded well and were unlucky when Basson's header was cleared off the line on 67 minutes.

After some end-to-end attacking play, It looked as though the Fishermen would fall just short and they were unable to capitalise when Uni were reduced to 10 men after star-man Forson was sin-binned on 77 minutes.

But the Fishermen never gave up and with the clock ticking down, up popped Basson to earn the Fishermen a well-deserved point.

Match sponsor Norman Lambert picked out University centre forward Craig Kingswell and Beer centre back Fraser Beaumont as the two outstanding players on the day.

Next Saturday Beer are again in league action when they travel to league leaders Okehampton Argyle. Beer 2nds who had an impressive 4-2 win at Halwill last Saturday have a return league fixture with them at the Furzebrake. Kick off at 2:15 pm and the match sponsor is Bessie Mai.