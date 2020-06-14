Advanced search

Beer Albion receive ‘Pitch Preperation’ grant

PUBLISHED: 09:57 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 14 June 2020

Beer Albion have been awarded a £1,500 Pitch Preparation Fund grant from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation.

The Pitch Preparation Fund was set up in support of the game, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fund is providing grants to clubs that have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period.

The funding will enable Beer Albion, who play in the Devon & Exeter league, to prepare their football pitches so that they are match-fit for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

They can use their grant towards to help pay for the cost of materials, work such as verti-draining, chain harrowing, rolling, over-seeding, fertilising, weed-killing, and routine preparatory work such as grass cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches.

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation Grounds keeping Community. This is a free online resource the Foundation developed with The FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance.

Roger Hoare, Secretary Beer Albion, said: ‘Thanks to the @Premierleague, The FA and @DCMS’s @FootballFoundation Pitch Preparation Fund, we’ve secured a grant that will help us keep the pitches at Beer Albion look their best ready for when it’s safe for football to return’

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This is a vital grant to help Beer Albion get their pitches match-fit.

“The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game. Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England.

