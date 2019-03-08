Beer Albion, Tipton and Otterton Reserves all in home action this Saturday

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Weather permitting there's plenty of local football action this Saturday (November 16).

Otterton in their new team kit ahead of their Devon Senior Cup win over Newton St Cyres. Picture OTTERTON FC Otterton in their new team kit ahead of their Devon Senior Cup win over Newton St Cyres. Picture OTTERTON FC

TIPTON ST JOHN

Tipton St John will hope to see action for the first time in four weeks on Saturday (November 16) when they entertain Lympstone in a Macron League Division One game (2.15pm).

Tipton have lost all six of their league games so far and even a win over the Lympets will not see them climb off the foot of the table for its Lympstone who sit second bottom, but they are four points better off than Tipton.

After Saturdays game it's a run of four successive away games for Tipton who will visit University, Newtown, Wellington and Dawlish United on the four following match days.

BEER ALBION

Beer Albion last played a Macron League game on October 5 when they lost 5-3 at home to Chagford.

That means Saturday's meeting with University of Exeter 2nds will be the Fishermen's first Furzebrake outing for seven weeks!

Beer head into the game sitting eighth in the table with a dozen points from six games while the students are two places worse off, having banked 10 points from their eight games so far.

Beer Reserves are in away action on Saturday when they travel to Halwill. The Furzebrake second team had last Saturday's home game washed out.

They head for Halwill sitting fifth in the table and their hosts will start the game sitting immediately above them in the table.

OTTERTON

Otterton have not played a Macron League game since their September 28, 2-2 draw at Newton St Cyres.

Since then the Otters have contested a couple of cup ties, losing a Bill Slee Cup game at Lyme Regis 3-1, but then winning their most recent outing, an October 19, Devon Senior Cup 3-0 win at home to Newton St Cyres.

That cup defeat at Lyme Regis is the only time that Otterton have suffered defeat in eight matches since an opening day 3-1 home loss to Beer Albion Reserves.

Otterton Reserves were in action last Saturday and they made the most of the game as they scored 10 times in a big win at Silverton.

Dale Evans (4), Joe Fuller (3), Jon Holmes (2) and Joseph Craven scored the Otterton goals.

This Saturday Otterton Reserves entertain Bradninch (2.15pm).