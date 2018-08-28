Advanced search

Beer FC supporters dig in to spruce up Furzebrake Park – and the chairman acts as morning chef!

PUBLISHED: 13:43 05 February 2019

The wintry weather put paid to Beer Albion’s planned Macron Premier Division match at Exmouth Town Reserves on Saturday, writes Mike Adkin.

And, despite some lengthy clearing work, even the normally reliable Furzebrake succumbed to the snow and ice, with the Fishermen’s Reserves having to postpone the visit of Newton St Cyres.

There was, however, an excellent turnout at the home pitch for the morning working party, continuing work replacing pitch-side fencing and concrete path laying, with the chairman honing his culinary skills with the provision of bacon and sausage baps, along with copious volumes of tea and coffee.

This coming Saturday (February 9) sees the Fishermen welcome Witheridge Reserves to the Furzebrake for a Premier League encounter that has a 3pm kick-off time. Saturday’s match is set to be sponsored by Jimmy Green Marine. Beer currently lie ninth in the league, one place behind the visitors, after finally being awarded the three points for the abandoned game against Exmouth Reserves in December.

Also in action on Saturday are Beer Reserves, who visit Otterton for a Division Three encounter.

