Beer net six at Sidmouth Town / Otters edged out / Tipton rising - East Devon Virtual League latest
PUBLISHED: 10:38 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 23 April 2020
Archant
East Devon Virtual Football League matchday nine results, latest tables and current form guide.
Matchday nine of the East Devon Virtual League saw wins for each of the three divisional table-toppers.
Exmouth Town now sit seven points clear with just five matches and 15 points to play for, after they edged out Feniton in a thrilling contest at Southern Road. Town led 2-0 at the break, but then saw Fenny hit back to level things up at 2-2 before an 80th minute winner for the home side.
Honiton Town are up to second place after they were involved in a close-encounter of the Mountbatten Park kind, defeating visiting Ottery St Mary by the odd goal in three. The Hippos led 1-0 at half-time and then doubled their advantage early in the second half, but the Otters never gave in, got one back with a quarter-of-an-hour to play and then laid seige to the home goal, but the Hippos held on to claim a fourth win of the league term.
Axminster Town brought an end to what has been a miserable run of four straight defeats with a 2-0 Tiger Way win over a Budleigh side that had only been beaten once in their previous five outings.
The other top flight game saw the woes continue at Manstone Lane where Sidmouth Town were thumped 6-1 by a Beer Albion side who, lost their first four games this season, now find themselves just three points behind thrid-in-the-table Axminster Town! The Vikings scored first, but three goals before the interval for the Fishermen and three more in a one-sided second half, saw Beer depart with the points.
In Division One, Lympstone, with a sixth win in seven games - they were too strong for visiting East Budleigh, who they beat 4-2 - have now opened up a five point gap at the top of the table.
Exmouth Spartans are up to second after they inflicted more pain on basement dwellers Seaton Town, beating the Colyford Road men 2-1 on their own turf.
Tipton sit third after they were narrow winners of their home meeting with Cranbrook and the other Division One game ended all square with Upottery and Otterton drawing 1-1 in their Glebe Park meeting.
In Division Two, its a case of can anyone catch Millwey Rise? The Cloakham Lawns men were 1-0 winners against nearest rivals Exmouth Rovers. Indeed, the four matches in Division Two saw goals very much at a premium with only five netted between the eight teams! Offwell Rangers were 1-0 winners at Dunkeswell Rovers and Colyton were 1-0 winners at Awliscombe while the meeting of the bottom two, Axmouth United and Farway United, ended all square at 1-1.
Matchday nine results
Premier Division
Exmouth Town 3, Feniton 2; Sidmouth Town 1, Beer Albion 6; Axminster Town 2, Budleigh Salterton 0; Honiton Town 2, Ottery St Mary 1
Division One
Lympstone 4, East Budleigh 1; Upottery 1, Otterton 1; Tipton 2, Cranbrook 1; Seaton Town 1, Exmouth Spartans 2
Division Two
Millwey Rise 1, Exmouth Rovers 0; Dunkeswell Rovers o, Offwell Rangers 1; Awliscombe 0, Colyton 1; Axmouth United 1, Farway United 1
Latest tables
Premier Division P W D L F A Pts
Exmouth Town 9 7 1 1 27 13 22
Honiton Town 9 4 3 2 24 20 15
Axminster Town 9 4 1 4 24 19 13
Feniton 9 4 1 4 17 16 13
Budleigh 9 3 2 4 15 20 11
Ottery St Mary 9 3 3 3 18 17 11
Beer Albion 9 3 1 5 20 23 10
Sidmouth Town 9 1 2 6 10 24 5
Division One P W D L F A Pts
Lympstone 9 6 1 2 23 14 19
Exmouth Spartans 9 4 3 2 22 18 15
Tipton 9 4 3 2 22 18 15
Upottery 9 3 5 1 28 21 14
East Budleigh 9 4 1 4 22 21 13
Otterton 9 2 4 3 16 21 10
Cranbrook 9 2 3 4 13 22 9
Seaton Town 9 0 3 6 13 23 3
Division Two P W D L F A Pts
Millwey Rise 9 7 1 1 25 12 22
Exmouth Rovers 9 6 0 3 22 18 18
Colyton 9 5 2 2 17 12 17
Offwell Rangers 9 4 1 4 11 14 13
Axmouth United 9 2 3 4 16 19 9
Farway United 9 2 2 5 20 22 8
Awliscombe 9 2 2 5 12 21 8
Dunkeswell Rovers 9 2 1 6 11 17 7
Form guide
Premier Division
Exmouth Town WWWLWWDWW
Axminster Town DWWWLLLLW
Feniton WLWDWLLWL
Ottery St Mary DDLWDWLWL
Honiton Town WDLWLDWDW
Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLWDL
Beer Albion LLLLDWWLW
Sidmouth Town LWLLLDDLL
Division One
Upottery WWDDDWLDD
East Budleigh LWWWWLLDL
Lympstone LLWWWDWWW
Tipton DWLWDDWLW
Otterton WLDLLWDLD
Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLWWW
Cranbrook DLLDLWDWL
Seaton Town DDDLLLLLL
Division Two
Millwey Rise WWWWLDWWW
Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWWWL
Colyton DWWWLDWLW
Awliscombe WWLLDDLLL
Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDLDL
Offwell Rangers LLWWDLWLW
Axmouth United LDLLWDLWD
Farway United LLWLLDLWD
