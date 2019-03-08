Advanced search

Billingsley nets as Town are held in midweek Plymouth outing

PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 October 2019

Archant

Sidmouth Town avoided the ignominity of slipping into bottom place in the South West Peninsula League Premier East as they ended a run of straight defeats with a 2-2 draw at the only side to sit below them in the table, Plymouth Marjons.

The Vikings went into the game against the students having lost 10 of their previous 11 games and without a league win in almost two months.

One third of the way through the game on the artificial surface in Plymouth, Town were two goals to the good.

However, two second half strikes, the second just eight minutes from time, saw the game end with honours even.

Town took the lead when an Ash Matthews free-kick was deflected past the home glovesman; the set-piece being awarded after some great work from Eliot Kierle.

The lead was doubled when striker Dean Billinglsey, who had missed the last three Town games, scored.

However, the home side hit back to score twice, though Town were the architects of their own downfall as they made errors for both the students goals!

Goalkeeper Brandon Milford, celebrating his birthday, was first beaten by a close range effort after a cross was not prevented from coming into area and then, with the clock ticking down, Town had a thrown-in which ended up with possession being lost and, when Milford made an initial smart save the ball fell kindly to a home player who tucked it home.

Town boss Danny Burwood said: "It was tough on the lads for nowt seems to be going our way just now. That said we did not help ourselves at Marjons where we showed naivety, certainly in the lead up to their equaliser. We had a throw-in which should have gone down the line but we tired to be cute and instead threw it into a dangerous area where the ball was lost and then we again failed to stop a cross. The margins are fine and we are only coming unstuck with small individual errors which, with a young side, you have to expect."

He continued: "We are working hard to turn things round and you cannot fault the lads for their hard work and general effort. Where we are lacking is in the ranks with experience, but we are looking to bring in one or two to help in that area of our game."

Town have vback-to-back games at Manstone Lane now with tomorrow's meeting with Torridgeside (3pm) followed by a Wednesday (October 23) night visit from Cullompton Rangers (7.30pm).

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Sidmouth lady captain’s team win the ‘end of season’ trophy

Sidmouth GolfG Club lady captain ill Paddon (left) receiving the Captain v Secretary Cup from the lady secretary, Mo Kendall. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Gig Club’s Megan Rodgers rows for Devon in the 2019 County Championship

The Devon ladies crew inclduing Sidmouth Gig Club's Megan Rodgers (third from the lelft). The other crew members were drawn from clubs in Barnstaple, Cattewater, Salcombe and Brixham. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club members embrace the 2019 Great West Run

Billingsley nets as Town are held in midweek Plymouth outing

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists