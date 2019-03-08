Billingsley nets as Town are held in midweek Plymouth outing

Sidmouth Town avoided the ignominity of slipping into bottom place in the South West Peninsula League Premier East as they ended a run of straight defeats with a 2-2 draw at the only side to sit below them in the table, Plymouth Marjons.

The Vikings went into the game against the students having lost 10 of their previous 11 games and without a league win in almost two months.

One third of the way through the game on the artificial surface in Plymouth, Town were two goals to the good.

However, two second half strikes, the second just eight minutes from time, saw the game end with honours even.

Town took the lead when an Ash Matthews free-kick was deflected past the home glovesman; the set-piece being awarded after some great work from Eliot Kierle.

The lead was doubled when striker Dean Billinglsey, who had missed the last three Town games, scored.

However, the home side hit back to score twice, though Town were the architects of their own downfall as they made errors for both the students goals!

Goalkeeper Brandon Milford, celebrating his birthday, was first beaten by a close range effort after a cross was not prevented from coming into area and then, with the clock ticking down, Town had a thrown-in which ended up with possession being lost and, when Milford made an initial smart save the ball fell kindly to a home player who tucked it home.

Town boss Danny Burwood said: "It was tough on the lads for nowt seems to be going our way just now. That said we did not help ourselves at Marjons where we showed naivety, certainly in the lead up to their equaliser. We had a throw-in which should have gone down the line but we tired to be cute and instead threw it into a dangerous area where the ball was lost and then we again failed to stop a cross. The margins are fine and we are only coming unstuck with small individual errors which, with a young side, you have to expect."

He continued: "We are working hard to turn things round and you cannot fault the lads for their hard work and general effort. Where we are lacking is in the ranks with experience, but we are looking to bring in one or two to help in that area of our game."

Town have vback-to-back games at Manstone Lane now with tomorrow's meeting with Torridgeside (3pm) followed by a Wednesday (October 23) night visit from Cullompton Rangers (7.30pm).