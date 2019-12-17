Blackmore at the double as Ottery U14s maintain their unbeaten league campaign

Ottery St Mary Under-14s player George Durham in the thick of the action during the 6-2 win at Brixington. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

Ottery Under-14s remain the only undefeated team in the top flight of the Exeter and District Youth League following a 6-2 win at Brixington.

Ottery St Mary Under-14s player jake Johnson bears down on goal during the 6-2 win at Brixington. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Ottery St Mary Under-14s player jake Johnson bears down on goal during the 6-2 win at Brixington. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

The Otters are up to fourth in the table and they have games in hand on all the teams above them and this latest win means that Addy Carpenter's side have beaten last season's champions Exeter Panthers and runners-up, Brixington in the space of seven days!

In blustery conditions, Ottery settled well and took the lead on three minutes with midfielder Jake Johnson nodding home his eighth goal of the season from a Tom Bennett corner. The home side looked to respond, but they got no change out of an Ottery back line superbly marshalled by skipper Fin Lashbrook.

With striker Finn Upsher linking well with Johnson, the Otters were the dominant force and only a superb save from the Brixington glovesman denied Upsher in the 10th minute.

Striker Seb Copp then hit the post from 30 yards before Upsher was fouled in the box and Man of the Match Sam Gleeson stepped up to continue his superb rate of success from 12-yards - he has a 90 per cent record over the last two seasons.

The wind was making it hard for all the players, but, with Rowan Hewitt reading the game well from his defensive berth and, with Will Reid and Jack Carpenter bossing the middle third, it was no surprise when the Otters netted a third with Jake Blackmore providing the assist and Upsher the finish.

After the break Ollie Milton and George Durham were introduced from the bench and two minutes after the restart, Blackmore made it 4-0, scoring the 'goal of the game' in the process.

Durham made it five after good work from Johnson before the home side got a goal back from a penalty awarded for a handball.

The five goal margin was swiftly restored with Blackmore netting his second. At the other end of the pitch, Ottery glovesman, Jack Hembrow, who had made a number of excellent saves, was finally beaten in open play for what proved to be the final goal of the game.

Post match, Ottery boss Addy Carpenter said: "The lads were again absolutely outstanding. I cannot ask for more than they have produced lately, particularly with defeating last season top two - and in the space of a week."