Blackmore hat-trick as Ottery U14s power into Devon Cup last four

PUBLISHED: 18:42 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 02 March 2020

The Ottery St Mary Under-14s after their Devon Cup quarter-final victory over Ivybridge. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery St Mary Under-14s powered their way into the last four of the Devon Cup with an 8-3 win over Ivybridge Youth.

Ottery St Mary U14s during their Devon Cup quarter-final win over Ivybridge. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHEROttery St Mary U14s during their Devon Cup quarter-final win over Ivybridge. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

A first half hat-trick from Jake Blackmore and a brace from George Durham helped the home side into the last four of the county-wide competition.

It was a relief to both sides to get the game played following three postponements.

Ottery coach Addy Carpenter rotated his squad giving a starting opportunity to Fin Giles in defence.

Ottery started well with Finn Upsher making an impact down the left flank - his cross just eluding the home front line. At the opposite end, Ivybridge hit the side netting.

After seven minutes Ottery took the lead when Blackmore rifled a shot high into the visitors' net following a great through-ball from Jake Johnson.

A minute later the home side doubled the lead when an initial Blackmore effort was parried by the glovesman, but tucked into the net by Durham.

A mistake at the back allowed Ivybridge to halve the early deficit, but the two goal lead was swiftly restored with another Blackmore goal, scored after Will Reid broke up an Ivybridge attack and then Upsher and Johnson combined well prior to Blackmore netting from 15 yards.

Ivybridge narrowed the arrears again on 25 minutes before Blackmore completed his hat-trick and took his tally for the season to 18.

Ottery were denied a fifth just before half-time when Johnson hit the crossbar.

In the second half Ollie Milton tested the keeper with a header before Upsher made it 5-2 following a terrific run by Jake Johnson down the left.

Jack Carpenter, who put in another solid display in midfield and had an effort saved by the visiting glovesman.

Minutes later, Ottery scored a sixth when Seb Copp netted after another good run by Johnson.

Johnson made it 7-2 from the penalty spot after an Upsher cross was handled by an Ivybridge defender.

There was still time for Ivybridge to score a third before Durham wrapped up the game's scoring following good work from Johnson.

Ottery assistant manager Mark Gleeson said: "The boys put in an excellent performance scoring so many goals against a strong Plymouth side."

Ottery are back in Exeter & District Youth League on Saturday (March 7) with a visit to South Molton.

