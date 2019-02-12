Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh Salterton Reserves were mighty close to bagging themselves arguably their best result for some time when they made Macron League Division Three leaders Ottery St Mary work mighty hard for what was ultimately a 4-3 success, writes SpursTom.

The Robins certainly produced a performance that so nearly beat a side who, in winning, claimed their 13th success in the last 14 league outings.

The game began at a fast pace as both sides went into the attack with the visitors having the better of the exchanges.

There were some robust challenges taking place, but referee Jason Hawkins dealt with it all very well throughout the match.

The Robins broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a goal from Mark Tett. However, Ottery, who saw a 12-match winning run ended the week before at Beer, needed just five minutes to restore parity with leading scorer Corey Ringer netting.

It was Ringer who struck again, shaking off three challenges before scoring the goal that gave his side a 2-1 interval lead.

The start of the second period saw the end-to-end nature of the action continue – and was also full of the sort of commitment you’d expect from a local derby.

On 51 minutes, we had a situation all keepers dread, a back pass into the hosts’ area; keeper Simon Savage got to it first, but unfortunately his attempted clearance smashed into the onrushing attacker Curtis Winchcombe and into the empty net for Ottery to take a 3-1 lead.

To give Budleigh their due, they continued competing and shocked Ottery with two goals in quick succession, netting through Mark Tett on 72 minutes and then, two minutes later, through a Colin Dougal penalty.

Ottery knew they needed to dig deep into their resources to obtain all three points, but the Robins also had the bit between their teeth and felt they could go on and cause an upset. However, with the game into its final four minutes the Otters launched an attack that ended with substitute Tristan Courtney rifling home the winning goal.

It was certainly tough on Budleigh, but overall, on the day, the visitors were that extra bit better

Budleigh: Simon Savage, Achref Ghanmi, Jordan Bennington, James Leaper, Liam Dickinson, Gareth Davies, Sam Glanvill-Ford, Colin Dougal, Elliot Mann, Harry Gibbings, Mark Tett, Gareth Morrey, Guy Laverock and unused substitute Tom Christian.

Ottery: Jamie Evans, Aidan Davey, Ben Rushton, Curtis Winchcombe, Johnny De Cruz, Tom Badcott, Jordan Wilkinson, Mat Daly, Corey Ringer, Chris Ambrose, Dan Welch, Tristan Courtney, Connor Lovering and Dave Weeks.

