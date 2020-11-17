Building for an Amazing Future at Beer Albion

Developments at Beer Albion Football Club Archant

Building for an Amazing Future at Beer Albion

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developments at Beer Albion Football Club Developments at Beer Albion Football Club

Beer Albion Football Club have accessed a superb grant worth £18,000 to make significant improvements to the facilities at an ambitious village club.

The fantastic committee at Beer Albion, who play in the Joma Devon and Exeter League, received the funding from the “Landfill Community Fund” and the company providing it is Viridor Credits.

It all means that Beer Albion can continue their progress off the field, making the club a key component in community life.

Developments at Beer Albion Football Club Developments at Beer Albion Football Club

“The clubhouse at Beer Albion is being extended with the addition of a new eco-friendly heating system,” said Richard Honnor from Beer Albion. “The extension will create a bigger kitchen and cellar area for the bar. The new air source pumped heating and hot water system will be more economical and will reduce the club’s carbon footprint.

“It gives us the opportunity to generate extra income for the club by being able to host more social functions, such as birthday parties, wedding receptions, christenings and general events for the community.

“The hope is for Beer Albion to be a focal point for the village and this development will make visiting the club a more comfortable experience. In addition, we are planning to create a viewing gallery on part of the roof, allowing supporters to enjoy an enhanced view of the pitch.

“To be eligible for the grant, you have to be within a 15-mile radius of a landfill site operated by certain companies. Viridor Credits have been fantastic in enabling us to make these improvements.

“We are also extremely humbled by how supportive club sponsors, village community groups, the primary school, and local councillors have been in helping the club put together the grant application.

“Regarding the build, local tradespeople, such as builders, plumbers, electricians, who are in the main players, ex-players and supporters, are offering their services voluntarily free of charge. The grant can therefore be used towards the cost for building materials.”

The process of accessing this kind of funding can be rigorous and it is testament to the hard work of people like Richard Honnor, Andy Cobbold and the whole Committee at Beer Albion that this important opportunity has become a reality.

“We applied for the grant and turned out to be successful. I have done similar applications for Seaton Cricket Club and previously worked for the English Cricket Board, so I am fairly familiar with some of the grants available.

“The football club asked me to look at possible sources of revenue and this development is hugely significant for Beer Albion. It will improve the facilities for the club and improve the environment for the supporters.

“We are also hopeful that the grant will help provide new opportunities for the village of Beer, which is a close community. Ever since the Social Club closed down in the village, the community has perhaps needed another place to visit for events.”

Aside from the social and community aspect, the improvements to Beer Albion as a club will match their ambitions to climb the football pyramid, with the immediate target of competing in the Devon Football League.

“We are an ambitious football club and the dream is to reach the new Devon Football League, that is the major aim,” said Honnor.

“We did have a chance to join the Devon Football League when it formed last year and we would like to get there on merit, not just by bringing in a load of players.

“Our ethos is to develop the club from within the village and the nearby area. We don’t pay players but these improved facilities hopefully makes Beer Albion a more attractive proposition, on and off the pitch.”

Congratulations to Beer Albion, a proud football club that is placing itself at the heart of community life.