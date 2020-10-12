Carpenter and Upsher net as Ottery U15s are edged out by impressive Alphington

Ottery St Mary striker Finn Upsher in the thick of the action dtring the Otters 4-2 defeat to Alphington. Picture; STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

Ottery Under-15 slipped to their second loss of the new season when beaten 4-2 at home by a powerful Alphington side.

However, the Otters showed great character with a spirited second half comeback that could have quite easily have snatched them a point.

But boss Addy Carpenter will know that his side can’t afford another lapse of intensity, such as the one that allowed the visitors to bag four first half goals in a destructive 20 minutes at Washbrook Meadows.

In fact, Ottery started the better side, taking the game to Alphington in the first 20 minutes and hardly letting the Exeter side out of their own half.

But, when Alphington did make it over the half-way line, they were deadly in front of goal, racing into a 4-0 lead.

Jack Carpenter hauled the home side back into it five minutes before the break with a 20-yard volley which the Alphington glovesman found too hot to handle.

The Ottery midfielder also had a strong shout for a penalty after he was clattered in the area but the referee didn’t agree.

The early exchanges of the second half saw Ottery dominate without finding the net.

At the other end, boss Carpenter sent Fin Giles on and the defender hardly put a foot wrong at the back.

Skipper Fin Lashbrook also impressed, putting his body in the firing line on a number of occasions.

Midway through the half, Ottery scored a second with the goal of the game. Jake Johnson skipping down the left flank and putting in a delightful cross for Finn Upsher to volley over the keeper at the back post for his first of the campaign.

It was a well-deserved goal and Ottery went in search of a third, forcing corner after corner and shot after shot, but Alphington defended well and came away with all three points.

At the final whistle, boss Carpenter praised his team’s attitude in forcing their way back into the game and said they were unlucky not to come away with something.