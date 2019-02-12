Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Carpenter at the double in Tipton triumph

PUBLISHED: 13:13 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 07 March 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Tipton St John are now unbeaten in three Macron League Division Two outings after a 3-2 home success over Honiton Town Reserves.

Tipton claimed a sixth win of the league campaign thanks to a brace of goals by Adam Carpenter and one from Sam Baker.

However, they did also see a third red card in two games with the dismissal of Jody Freeman for picking up two yellow cards.

The win sees Tipton sitting ninth in the table and tomorrow (Saturday) they travel into Exeter to meet second-in-the-table and title favourites Whipton and Pinhoe, who have won 14 of their 16 league games so far this season – losing just once – that a 1-0 home defeat to Thorverton at the end of January. The pair have already met with Tipton losing the home encounter, in September, 3-1. After the game at Whipton and Pinhoe, Tipton face back-to-back home games with visits from Crediton United (March 16) and Uplowman (March 23).

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Let the good times flow, new ‘Rivers of Ink’ tattoo studio set to open

Stewart Lucas, known as the 'head bear' of the studio, tattooing. Picture: Silver Street Tatoos

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Let the good times flow, new ‘Rivers of Ink’ tattoo studio set to open

Stewart Lucas, known as the 'head bear' of the studio, tattooing. Picture: Silver Street Tatoos

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club receive superb sponsorship from local company

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN

Nevell stars as Sidmouth Warriors U13s complete season’s double over Dawlish

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Carpenter at the double in Tipton triumph

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams brace as Otterettes splash their way to success at Plainmnoor

Basson nets debut race in Beer Reserves’ derby win over Lympstone

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists