Carpenter at the double in Tipton triumph

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Tipton St John are now unbeaten in three Macron League Division Two outings after a 3-2 home success over Honiton Town Reserves.

Tipton claimed a sixth win of the league campaign thanks to a brace of goals by Adam Carpenter and one from Sam Baker.

However, they did also see a third red card in two games with the dismissal of Jody Freeman for picking up two yellow cards.

The win sees Tipton sitting ninth in the table and tomorrow (Saturday) they travel into Exeter to meet second-in-the-table and title favourites Whipton and Pinhoe, who have won 14 of their 16 league games so far this season – losing just once – that a 1-0 home defeat to Thorverton at the end of January. The pair have already met with Tipton losing the home encounter, in September, 3-1. After the game at Whipton and Pinhoe, Tipton face back-to-back home games with visits from Crediton United (March 16) and Uplowman (March 23).