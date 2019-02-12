Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Carpenter sparkles as Ottery U13s are edged out in thrilling contest

PUBLISHED: 20:11 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:11 26 February 2019

Ottery U13 goalkeeper Jack Hembrow about to make a save in the meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery U13 goalkeeper Jack Hembrow about to make a save in the meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-13s went down narrowly, beaten 1-0 by much-fancied Exeter Panthers.

Action from the Ottery U13s meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHERAction from the Ottery U13s meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Post match, Ottery boss Addy Carpenter remarked: “I don’t like losing, but if you’re going to lose, that’s the way to lose.”

He was speaking after seeing his team go toe-to-toe with a very competent Exeter-based side.

It was a battling performance from Ottery and a hard result to stomach, especially as the only goal of the game at Washbrook Meadows came in the manner it did after just two minutes.

Ottery failed to clear a Panthers clearance and the ball fell to one of their strikers, whose volley looked to be saved by Jack Hembrow only for the ball to squirm into the home side’s net.

Jake Blackmore in action against Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHERJake Blackmore in action against Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

It was a bitter pill to swallow, but the goal only seemed to push Ottery forward in search of an equaliser.

Ollie Milton was the chief instigator, marauding down the left flank and sending in a cross that narrowly eluded Freddie Clarke on the far post.

Man of the Match Jack Carpenter grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and in a typical surging run on 10 minutes found Milton in space, but the midfielder’s cross in to the box was cleared by Panthers.

Ottery were undeterred and playing some lovely football. In the 25th minute, midfield playmaker Jake Blackmore found Finn Upsher with a sumptuous through ball. Upsher slipped his marker and sent in a first time shot that slipped just wide of the Panthers’ far post.

In the 33rd minute, Ottery thought they had equalised with a flowing move that had assistant manager Mark Gleeson purring with delight. Finn Giles found Milton in space down the left, who chipped the ball into Upsher in the box.

The leading scorer looked to have lost his footing, but recovered to send a fierce drive into the Panthers’ net. Ottery celebrated only to look around and see the linesman flagging for offside!

In the second half, Ottery brought on Alfie Gibbins as they continued their search for a breakthrough and it was a curling Sam Gleeson free-kick that almost did the trick, with Panthers desperately clearing their lines.

Upsher was proving a handful down the left and, during one attack, beat his marker and cut in from the by-line only for the Panthers keeper to pounce on the loose ball.

At the back, Tom Bennett was in particularly good form alongside the solid Rowan Hewitt and skipper Fin Lashbrook.

But try as they might, Ottery just couldn’t find the breakthrough and slipped to only their third defeat of the season.

Manager Carpenter, who is convinced Panthers will go on and win the title, was proud of his battling side.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It was such a good performance from everyone in the team and we can take great heart from our contribution to a enthralling contest.”

This Saturday (March 2), Ottery, who remain fifth in the table, entertain the team sitting immediately above them, fourth-placed West Exe.

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

New parking area in Sidford relieves congestion

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

New parking area in Sidford relieves congestion

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Carpenter sparkles as Ottery U13s are edged out in thrilling contest

Ottery U13 goalkeeper Jack Hembrow about to make a save in the meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy wins over Budleigh and Feniton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

Crowds flock to point to points

Chinese TV at Sidmouth Devon for Europe Event

Anthea Simmons, Devon for Europe spokesperson, being interviewed by Chinese television. Picture: Chris Bray

Rusty Pig to offer discount for emergency services

Rusty Pig owner and head chef, Robin Rea
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists