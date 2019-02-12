Catch a match this Saturday (February 16)

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The local ‘Match of the Day’ is arguably the Devon Senior Cup last eight tie between Sidmouth Town Reserves and fellow Macron League Division One outfit Kentisbeare.

The tie should have taken place last Saturday in Mid Devon but, like most of the day’s action, the game fell to the weather and so the tie has been switched – as per league rules – to Manstone Lane with kick-off tomorrow being 2pm.

There’s home action also for Sidmouth Town 4ths as they entertain Cowick Barton in a Macron league Division Seven contest.

The latest Ottery St Mary outing looks ‘very watchable’ as the Otters head for Beer Albion Reserves (3pm) and there’s also local action at Otterton where the second team entertain Okehampton Reserves in a Division Seven meeting.