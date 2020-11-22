Advanced search

Celebrating local sport

PUBLISHED: 08:22 22 November 2020

Never before has grassroots sport been so important, providing some respite, relief and relaxation in a torrid 2020.

We want to pay tribute to those heroes of local sport, the people that make it possible and work so hard for us all to our passion.

Whether it is the rugby administrator toiling away behind the scenes, the volunteer putting up the football nets, the cleaner sweeping up the boxing gym, the treasurer balancing the books at a community hockey club, they deserve recognition. Whatever the sport, it only happens at a grassroots level because the dedicated few commit their time, energy, and often money, to the beautiful game.

On the playing side, we want to hear about the footballer working night shifts, the netball star plying their trade in a care home, the tennis fanatic starring for the NHS. To nominate a local sporting hero, please drop us an email on tim.herbert@archant.co.uk.

