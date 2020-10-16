Clay returns as Town travel to Ivybridge

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC Archant

Sidmouth Town travel to Iybridge tomorrow to contest a South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visit to the Bridgers will be the first time the Vikings have played in 18 days owing to a couple of cancellations and there being no fixture last weekend.

Manager Danny Burwood has all but one of his regular squad available with young Jack Rawlings the only absentee.

The Vikings boss says: “Jack [Rawlings] is the only player out, but he’ll be back available for the Wednesday night meeting with Torrington at Manstone Lane.”

Since losing their opening league game of the season 1-0 to current table-toppers Millbrook, Ivybridge have won five successive home games, including Tuesday night’s 5-0 mauling of Torpoint.

Burwood says: “That win on Tuesday night was certainly impressive and we go there knowing we face a big challenge.

“However, with our young squad a challenge is a good thing because they need to be facing such hurdles as it brings the best out of you as a player.

“On the plus side for us is that, after eight games in just 25 days, we have now rested for 18 days and let’s face it, if you’re not raring to go after such a break so early in a campaign then you really ought not be playing the game!

He continued: “The break has certainly helped Tom [Diamond] get over an ankle problem he had been playing through and we are also boosted by the return of Ben Clay and his involvement always improves our chances.

“Some of the lads have been keeping in trim by turning out for other sides in the club – Scotty [Hughes] is one and he continued his rich vein of scoring form with one of the second team last Saturday.”

The Town boss does continue to look for a couple of additions to the first team squad.

He explained saying: “I am currently talking with a couple of players who I would like to bring in.

“I am keen to keep everyone in the squad ‘on their toes’. There must never be a stage at any club where complacently of feeling ‘you are certain to start’ is allowed to creep in.

“Fighting for places is what I want with the squad this year. That’s always a healthy position to be in, but, to be fair to the boys, they have started this season brilliantly and if I am bringing in players it is only to add experience and additional quality to an already impressive Sidmouth Town squad.”

Town are in home action next Wednesday with the visit of Torrington (7.30pm) and next Saturday (October 24) they host basement side Stoke Gabriel who were beaten 15-0 at Axminster Town in midweek.