Courtney goal earns Ottery St Mary a first away point of league season

Ottery St Mary are in home Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Roselands (3pm).

The Otters head into the game looking to add to what is now an unbeaten two-game run after they bagged themselves a first away point of the league season last Saturday, sharing four goals with hosts Plympton Athletic.

The Otters made a miserable start to the game and were two goals down inside six minutes! Otters boss Dave Fairweather said: "Hand on heart, six minutes in I feared the worst, but what followed was a performance that oozed character, determination and team spirit.

"The lads deserve all the praise going for the way they dug deep on a simply awful playing surface that was both soft and uneven. Scoring just before the break helped, of course, but the overriding factor on Saturday was desire and the players showed plenty of that in making sure we got something out of the game."

"It's a strange one because, after being two down so early on you'd think a point was a good one, but for me this is two dropped as the lads deserved to bring all three points home with them and, if we can repeat that sort of collective effort in coming games, we will continue to get positive results."

That goal on the stroke of half-time was a free-kick, rifled home by Henry Powell and the point was sealed when Tristan Courtney reacted well at the near post to a free-kick, turning the ball home on the hour mark. The Otters have been boosted by the arrival of four new players.

Two of them, central defender Matt Ayres and midfielder Jordan Taylor, played in the draw at Plympton.

The other two, Connor Swingler and Charlie Norris, are in the squad for the meeting with Roselands.

Ayres will make his home debut tomorrow, but the other new man, Taylor, is unavailable tomorrow.

Otters boss Fairweather says: "Getting the four new lads in has really freshened things up and we now have a squad that has competition for places across the pitch."

● Ottery ladies were in action last Sunday, but they went down 6-3 at home to University of Plymouth in a League Cup tie.

The Otterettes are next in action on January 5 when they travel to Plymouth to meet Signal Box Oak Villa. The ladies currently top the Devon Women's League Premier Division and are next in home action on Sunday, February 2, when they entertain Halwill.