Devon and Exeter Football League look to Christmas period for rearranged games

PUBLISHED: 11:18 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 28 November 2019

Football.

The Devon and Exeter Football League (DEFL) fixtures secretary has requested clubs to get in touch if they are willing to play an extra fixture during the festive period.

With a rain-hit season causing games to be postponed, the league has begun looking at when the rearranged fixtures can take place.

In a statement, the fixtures secretary Chris Cole said: "I have a few requests from teams who wish to play matches on Saturday 28th December.

Unfortunately to date not enough to actually arrange specific fixtures.

If your club is willing to play on that date please email me as soon as possible and I will try and link your team up with another club in your division and for the game to be as local as possible."

The possibility to playing games on a Sunday is also open due to the shortage of referees.

Cole said: "It has also been mentioned that with the shortage of referees to cover all games, some of you may be able to play Sundays instead of Saturdays on an odd occasion to guarantee having a referee. Again, if this is something you may be able accommodate please let me know."

Clubs can email the fixtures secretary at chriscole128@hotmail.com.

