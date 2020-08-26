Advanced search

Devon FA delighted with early returns from the new 3G pitch at Coach Road

PUBLISHED: 17:28 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 26 August 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

The first ever County Cup Final to be played on Coach Road’s new 3G was last Friday and it saw Farway United faced Bishops Blaize in the A&S Paving Devon Intermediate Cup Final, and it did not disappoint, writes Daniel Eustice.

Farway found themselves 2-0 up at half-time, thanks to goals from Billy Reid and Ollie Reid.

Bishop’s Blaize came out firing in the second-half, determined to get themselves back in the game and they did just that, levelling the score through Ben Kayes and Ethan Matthews.

The game went straight to penalties after the scores being level at 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Farway winning the shoot-out 5-4.

On Sunday, we hosted the Stitch3Sixty Devon Sunday Supplementary Cup Final between Grenville and Signal Box Oak Villa. Similar to Friday’s Intermediate Cup Final, there were goals galore again.

Grenville took the lead in the 10th minute courtesy of Alex Photiou, but SB levelled shortly after as Nicholas Cotton fired into the roof of the net.

Jay Smith put SB into the lead after the break, but Grenville responded instantly with Storey rounded the SB keeper and slotted home.

The game then opened up as both teams were looking for a winner, with both teams pressing for a winner.

Grenville completed the comeback late on, with Matthew Mould lobbing the ball over SB keeper Shields in the 86th minute, with an unbelievable match-winning goal.

We have two more Cup Finals today, starting at 10:30am with the Dawes Accountants Devon Under 13 Boys Cup Final between Marine Academy Plymouth Junior and Torquay Academy.

This is followed by the Wotton Printers Devon Under 18 Boys Cup Final at 1:30pm, contested by Exmouth Town and Totnes & Dartington. As we move into next week, we have the Firewatch Devon Senior Cup Final on Friday evening, which sees Millbridge take on Thorverton, kicking-off at 7pm at Coach Road. And on Sunday we wecome Beer Veterans and Lakeside Athletic, in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Veterans Cup Final, which kicks-off at 1:30pm.

As always, all of our Cup Finals can be viewed ‘live’ as they happen over on our Facebook page.

If you are coming to Coach Road to watch a game, please respect social distancing guidelines, and follow instructions around the ground to ensure that everyone stays as safe as possible.

