Advanced search

Devon FA rejects request to extend league season

PUBLISHED: 13:08 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 05 March 2020

Devon FA

Devon FA

Archant

The league season will end on April 25 after Devon FA rejected requests to extend it past that date.

The Toolstation Western League, where Exmouth Town play, asked for an extension but tweeted today (March 5) that the request would not be granted and that the FA expect the league to end on the original date.

The South West Peninsula League, where Sidmouth Town, Honiton Town and Axminster Town play, also said they had a request rejected.

This means that after this weekend, there are seven Saturdays left between now and the end of the season.

In the SWP League Premier East, Bovey Tracey have only managed 19 games this campaign meaning they need to fit in another 19 in the 51 days between now and the end of the season.

Saturday seems them start a run of nine games in 24 days.

As it stands, Exmouth have 16 league games left, Sidmouth have 15, Axminster have 14 and Honiton have 16.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Devon FA rejects request to extend league season

Devon FA

Sidmouth ladies end Lane League campaign with one rink success in defeat to Plymouth

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC 2nd XI unbeaten in 12 games, but it’s points dropped at Yeovil

Devon FA issue handshake advice following coronavirus outbreak

The players shake hands before Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

‘Devastating’ -Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce gives response to Flybe collapse

Flybe planes at Exeter Airport. Picture: Daniel Wilkins
Drive 24