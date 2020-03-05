Devon FA rejects request to extend league season

Devon FA Archant

The league season will end on April 25 after Devon FA rejected requests to extend it past that date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On 25th February the league asked the FA for an extension to the season due to the consistent bad weather. Today we received a response from the FA that the league would not be granted an extension and they expect the season to end on 25th April. — Toolstation League (@TSWesternLeague) March 5, 2020

The Toolstation Western League, where Exmouth Town play, asked for an extension but tweeted today (March 5) that the request would not be granted and that the FA expect the league to end on the original date.

The South West Peninsula League, where Sidmouth Town, Honiton Town and Axminster Town play, also said they had a request rejected.

This means that after this weekend, there are seven Saturdays left between now and the end of the season.

In the SWP League Premier East, Bovey Tracey have only managed 19 games this campaign meaning they need to fit in another 19 in the 51 days between now and the end of the season.

Saturday seems them start a run of nine games in 24 days.

As it stands, Exmouth have 16 league games left, Sidmouth have 15, Axminster have 14 and Honiton have 16.