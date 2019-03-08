Advanced search

Dorman and Mercan both net as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are beaten

PUBLISHED: 12:33 28 April 2019

Sidmouth Raiders U15s went down 5-3 in their home local derby meeting with Ottery St Mary-based West Hill.

Both teams had to battle the remnants of storm Hannah. Raiders, boosted by a midweek success over Dawlish, continued with Joe Norris leading the line. However, it was Wasps who took the initiative in the first half scoring two unanswered goals to lead at the interval.

The lead became one of three goals early in the second half, but Raiders hit back with Freddie Dorman latching on to an excellent through-ball to score.

West Hill swiftly restored their three goal lead, but Raiders refused to concede and Yan Mercan made it 4-2 with a powerful strike.

Jamie Salter, a stalwart of this Raiders side, then scored with a superb effort to make it 4-3.

With another astonishing Raiders comeback in the making, West Hill netted fifth to seal their success.

Raiders will be seeking swift revenge when they meet West Hill in the final game of their season.

The fixture also promises a 'contest within a contest' as goal scoring machines Freddie Dorman and Yan Mercan are neck-and-neck in the battle to end the campaign as the Raiders' top goal scorer!

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth residents ‘vote’ to cancel Brexit

The Devon for Europe stall in Sidmouth Market Place. Picture: Devon for Europe

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

