Dorman and Mercan both net as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are beaten

Sidmouth Raiders U15s went down 5-3 in their home local derby meeting with Ottery St Mary-based West Hill.

Both teams had to battle the remnants of storm Hannah. Raiders, boosted by a midweek success over Dawlish, continued with Joe Norris leading the line. However, it was Wasps who took the initiative in the first half scoring two unanswered goals to lead at the interval.

The lead became one of three goals early in the second half, but Raiders hit back with Freddie Dorman latching on to an excellent through-ball to score.

West Hill swiftly restored their three goal lead, but Raiders refused to concede and Yan Mercan made it 4-2 with a powerful strike.

Jamie Salter, a stalwart of this Raiders side, then scored with a superb effort to make it 4-3.

With another astonishing Raiders comeback in the making, West Hill netted fifth to seal their success.

Raiders will be seeking swift revenge when they meet West Hill in the final game of their season.

The fixture also promises a 'contest within a contest' as goal scoring machines Freddie Dorman and Yan Mercan are neck-and-neck in the battle to end the campaign as the Raiders' top goal scorer!