Sidmouth Town snatch last-minute draw in final match before lockdown

Sidmouth vs Bovey Tracey Picture: Mark Eburne Picture: Mark Eburne

Sidmouth Town entered the lockdown period with a last-minute draw at home to Bovey Tracey in the Peninsula League but the final outcome could, and probably should, have been very different at Manstone Lane.

Looking to build on a superb three-match winning streak, Sidmouth were inspired as a creative force and were left to rue a rare day of profligacy from the normally reliable strikeforce.

Despite dominating for long periods, Sidmouth had to rely on a late header from Scott Hughes to earn a point.

“We honestly could have won the game 8-3,” said Sidmouth manager Danny Burwood.

“I said to the lads beforehand that this was probably their last game for a long time, so they needed to produce a strong performance.

“They absolutely did that but we missed some sitters. Scott Hughes and Luke White have been brilliant this season, bagging 22 goals between them this season, but they just had one of those days in front of goal.”

Sidmouth actually fell behind to an innocuous own goal in the first period, with a corner bouncing off the unfortunate Tom Diamond, and it was only the dramatic intervention of Hughes that secured the draw.

“We missed numerous chances in the second half, just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” said Burwood.

“The Bovey goal was disappointing, as they scored from a corner when we felt there should have been a free-kick for us.

“Even before they scored, we created a great chance to open the scoring. In terms of possession, we dominated against a decent Bovey side but we are also a decent side, and our lads just need to believe in themselves.

“We were rampant in the second half and it was incredible we hadn’t equalised before Joe McKenzie went on a run down the right and delivered a great cross for Scott, who somehow twisted his body to head past Grant Fisher, a very good goalkeeper.

“It was a great goal and the very least we deserved from the game and now we go into the lockdown period on an unbeaten run of four games.”