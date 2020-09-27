Dunne delights with debut winner for Otterton
PUBLISHED: 21:49 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:49 27 September 2020
Archant
Otterton made it two wins from as many early season Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East outings with a single goal success at Dunkeswell Rovers.
Just seven days before the Otters had won a nine-goal thriller, but this contest was the complete opposite and decided by just the one goal, scored by Mark Dunne, who was making his debut for the side.
The game was subjected to a ‘crazy’ start with both teams losing a man to a red card in the opening exchanges.
This forced Otterton boss Gary May into a reshuffle, but his team reacted well and, when new singing Dunn fashioned space for himself fi the area, he then applied a clinical finish.
The home side looked to hit back, but, on the day, the Otterton back line of Roberts, Wright, Lidstone and Tuley made sure that opportunities to level were few and far between.
The Man of the Match award, sponsored by Mayo’s Cars, went to Matt Lidstone.
Given the Otterton won the final seven games of last season, they head into Saturday’s much anticipated local derby meeting with Exmouth Rovers full of confidence and looking to record a 10th successive victory.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.