Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon Grecians providing great support to Exeter City’s medical department

PUBLISHED: 13:26 14 February 2019

Archant

Exeter City Football Club’s (ECFC) first team physio, Adey Saunderson, has praised the East Devon Grecians for raising £10,000 over a two-year period to go towards a host of medical equipment at the Cliff Hill training ground.

The East Devon Grecians have a membership of 200 who meet regularly at the 1922 club in Sidmouth.

The group was founded during the 2005/06 campaign and hold regular Question and Answer sessions as well as quiz nights and other forms of fundraising events.

The ECFC medical department and the club as a whole have benefited from equipment such as a resuscitation mannequin, physiotherapy iPads, GPS tracking equipment and match analysis software, amongst other things.

Adey was delighted to receive help from the supporters, who have made a huge difference to the medical department as the club continues its development off the field.

He said: “The medical department of any sports club is possibly the most loved but, simultaneously, the most hated department in my opinion. On one hand you get people fit and everyone loves that, but you also want to spend a lot of money on expensive equipment that you hope to never use.

“It’s necessary for that one time that something really terrible happens, so look to those guys (the supporters) to help us to try to improve the service that we can provide and make sure that, not only the players are safe, but the staff are too.”

Adey also revealed that when recommending what sort of equipment is needed at the training ground, he has been looking for items which will be able to help the club’s long-term future.

He continued: “I’ve tried to ask for things that are going to stay at the club, and really invest in the club. Some of these things cost thousands of pounds but they’re not going to go out of date and they’re not something that will stop being used.

“They (the supporters) are reaching into their own pockets, doing their own questionnaires and quizzes, whether it’s £50 they raise or £300 they raise at a game.

“It’s the fans’ money. Not only are they paying for a ticket and their beer, their food or shirts, they’re all putting in what they can to help us push the club forward.”

Gareth Hughes, who is the East Devon Grecians’ chairman, was pleased to see the money raised go to good use at the football club.

He explained: “When we do raise the money, we try to go to what’s needed at the Cliff Hill training ground and we fundraise in various ways.

“We have social evenings, raffles and quizzes and bingo nights. The training ground is our main aim and we’ve managed to raise £10,000 over the past couple of years.”

Exeter City would like to thank the East Devon Grecians for their continued support of the football club.

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coley hat-trick as SOHC men’s 4th team net first win of the league season

Sidmouth and Ottery mens 3rds take on the mens 4th team. Ref shsp 48 18TI 5430. Picture: Terry Ife

Dartmoor’s famous Clydesdales in race for a new home

A Clydesdale in the beautiful surroundings of Darmoor. Picture MALCOLM SNELGROVE

East Devon Grecians providing great support to Exeter City’s medical department

Mark Soutar first home of Sidmouth RC members at the 2019 Four Trigs

Sidmouth Running Club members at the 2019 Four Trigs meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Rose Basket success for Ros Eaton

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists