Exeter City Football Club Museum Trust seeking bucket collectors for first home game

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons Archant

The new Exeter City Football Club Museum Trust has been awarded the bucket collection at City's first home league game of the season.

City host Macclesfield on Saturday, August 3 and the Museum Trust is now urgently seeking a team of bucket collectors to maximise the opportunity to raise funds for our history work.

If you can help or have any questions please contact Paul Farley at grecian1901@gmail.com or via the club's reception.